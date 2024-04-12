AP Inter Result 2024: Want to pursue engineering in Andhra Pradesh? Here are top 4 institutes as per latest NIRF ranks

With the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh declaring the AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2024 today, the focus now shifts to applying to a college of your choice and pursuing the dream course. Students who passed the exam successfully and are interested in taking up engineering as a choice of study in the next phase can apply to top colleges pan India. However, four colleges in Andhra Pradesh have been recognized by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Ministry of Education for the engineering courses offered by them. AP Inter Results 2024: If you are interested in pursuing engineering in Andhra Pradesh, check out the top institutes in the state and the courses they offer. (HT File Image).

In this article, we will look at the four colleges and their NIRF 2023 rankings, apart from programmes offered by them.

1.Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KL College of Engineering)

Located at Vaddeswaram in Andhra Pradesh, the KL College of Engineering was ranked 44 among engineering colleges across India by the NIRF in 2023. As informed on its official website, the institution is situated eight kilometers from Vijayawada city and built within a rural setting of verdant green fields.

The KL College of Engineering offers a plethora of B. Tech programmes including Bio-Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Internet of Things. Admissions is currently open at the institute for the 2024-25 session.

Visit the official website kluniversity.in for more details.

2. Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati

With an NIRF 2023 ranking of 59, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati is located at Yerpedu in Andhra Pradesh. The IIT Tirupati is also a top choice among engineering aspirants for it offers a range of B.Tech programmes. These include Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

As informed on the official website, the programmes follow a credit-based curriculum for 8 semesters, and each course is evaluated on a 10-point grading system with letter grades. The CGPA is calculated at the end of each semester, according to the IIT Tirupati website.

Visit the official website at iittp.ac.in/btech.

3. Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research

The Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology, and Research is located at Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. The institution is ranked 85 as per NIRF in 2023. Currently, admissions are open for B.Tech for the 2024-25 session.

Some of the B.Tech programmes offered include Agriculture Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer science and Engineering, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering, among others.

Notably, to be eligible for admissions, candidates have to take the Vignan's Scholastic Aptitude Test (V-SAT), a computer-based online test conducted on an all-India basis.

To know more, visit the official website at vignan.ac.in.

4. AU College of Engineering

The Andhra University (AU) College of Engineering is located at Vishakhapatnam and is ranked 94 in the NIRF 2023 list. Among the undergraduate B.Tech programmes offered by the institution include Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

Alternatively, aspirants can also opt for the UG Integrated Dual Degree Programs in Engineering that offers B.Tech + M.Tech Computer Science and Engineering and B.Tech + M.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Visit the official website at andhrauniversity.edu.inv for more information.

Notably, along with the results of 2nd Year, the BIEAP also released the 1st year results today. The results can be checked by candidates on the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in and examresult.ap.nic.in.