Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP Inter Supply Exam 2024 dates. The BIEAP IPASE May examination will be conducted from May 24 to June 1, 2024. AP Inter Result 2024 Live Updates AP Inter Supply Exam 2024: BIEAP IPASE May exam dates announced, check here (PTI)

The payment of examination fee window at college level will open from April 18 and will close on April 24, 2024.

The IPASE May 2024 theory examination will be held in two sessions: the first session from 9 am to 12 noon and the second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Students can appear for failed subjects and also to improve their marks in the supplementary examination. The practical examination will be conducted from May 1 to May 4, 2024, at district headquarters only.

Candidates who want to apply for recounting and supply of scanned copy cum re-verification of valued answer scripts can do it from April 18 to April 24, 2024.

AP Inter Result 2024 was declared on April 12, 2024. The direct link to check the results is available on the official website and also on the HT Portal.

This year a total of 10,02,150 candidates appeared for the AP Inter 2024 1st year and 2nd year examinations this year. Out of the total number, 4,99,756 candidates appeared for the 1st year exam and 5,02,394 candidates appeared for the 2nd year. The pass percentage for the 1st year general examination is 67%, and the pass percentage for the 2nd year general examination is 78%.

The general pass percentage of first-year girls is 71%, and the pass percentage of second-year girls is 81%. The pass percentage of boys for first-year is 64%, and the pass percentage of boys for second-year is 75%.

The examination for first-year was conducted from March 1 to March 19, 2024, and the second-year examination from March 2 to March 20, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.