The Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for phase 1. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can check the seat allotment through the official website of AP POLYCET at polycet.ap.gov.in.

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for phase 1 out at polycet.ap.gov.in, direct link here (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The self-joining by candidates who have been allotted a seat and reporting to college can be done from July 8 to July 11, 2026.

Candidates will need to enter their login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth to check the seat allotment result.

Direct link to check AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2026

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycet.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

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5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates must report through the Self-Reporting System online and also report in person at the allotted college with the downloaded allotment order and self-joining report as per the dates notified.

Both stages of reporting are mandatory. Reporting through only one mode— either self-reporting or physical reporting at the institution—is not sufficient to retain the allotted seat.

WBJEE Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to check here

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Candidates must note here that the tuition fee payable after allotment is ₹4700 for government and aided polytechnics and ₹25000 per annum for private unaided polytechnics and second shift engineering colleges.

In addition, the reimbursement of tuition fee in respect of all eligible candidates will be as per the orders issued by Government of Andhra Pradesh from time to time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP POLYCET.