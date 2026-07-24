There was a time when mentioning an online degree invited a few raised eyebrows.

DY Patil: Recognised online degrees offer flexibility, credibility and career-ready learning opportunities.

People weren't necessarily questioning a student's ability. They were questioning the degree itself. Was it recognised? Would employers accept it? Was it on par with a regular programme, or was it seen as a shortcut?

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Those questions have become less common over the last few years, largely because India's higher education system has become much clearer about where online learning fits in. The University Grants Commission (UGC) now has a defined framework for universities that want to offer degree programmes online. For students, that has changed the conversation entirely.

The focus is no longer on whether online education is "real." It's on whether the university offering the programme has the approvals to do so.

Recognition depends on the university, not the screen

One of the biggest misconceptions about online education is that every online degree is treated differently from a classroom degree.

That's not how the regulations work.

The UGC allows eligible universities to offer degree programmes through the online mode. If the institution has received the necessary approvals and follows the academic standards laid down by the regulator, the qualification carries the same academic value as one earned through regular study.

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{{^usCountry}} That's why students searching for UGC guidelines for online degree parity are often advised to spend less time comparing advertisements and more time checking the university's credentials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That's why students searching for UGC guidelines for online degree parity are often advised to spend less time comparing advertisements and more time checking the university's credentials. {{/usCountry}}

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The delivery method matters far less than the institution behind it.

A quick check can save a lot of trouble later

Before filling out an application, it's worth pausing for a few minutes.

Is the university recognised by the UGC? Are its online programmes approved by the UGC-DEB? Does it hold a credible accreditation? These aren't just boxes to tick. They tell you whether the programme has been evaluated against the standards expected of higher education institutions in India.

Many students look up lists of UGC DEB approved universities 2026 for exactly this reason. They want reassurance that the qualification they're investing in today will actually continue to hold value years from now.

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It's a sensible approach.

Where DY Patil University fits in

DY Patil University began offering online programmes in 2021, at a time when flexible learning was becoming a priority for a much wider group of learners. Working professionals wanted qualifications they could earn without leaving their jobs. Graduates wanted to continue studying without relocating. Universities, in turn, had to show that online learning could be more than recorded lectures and downloadable notes.

For DY Patil, the online initiative built on an academic foundation that already existed. With more than two decades in higher education, the university expanded into digital learning while also operating within the regulatory framework laid down for online education.

Its online programmes are backed by UGC recognition, UGC-DEB approvals for eligible programmes, relevant AICTE approvals where applicable, and a NAAC A+ accreditation. Those recognitions matter because they signal that the university meets the standards expected for institutions delivering online degrees.

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Confidence usually shows up in numbers

Acceptance of online education hasn't happened overnight, but it has gathered momentum.

A growing number of learners now see online programmes as a practical way to gain new qualifications and that too without stepping away from work or personal commitments. That shift is visible across the sector, and institutions that established their online offerings early have seen enrolments rise steadily.

DY Patil University has gone through similar growth, where over the last four years, enrolment across its online programmes has increased by around 164%. It basically shows nearly 2.6 times growth by FY25-26. While figures alone don't define quality, they do actually indicate that more learners are starting to trust recognised online education compared to a few years ago.

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So, is an online degree equal to a regular degree?

For a recognised programme offered by an approved university, yes.

The classroom may look different. Lectures may happen on a laptop instead of inside a lecture hall. Assignments might be submitted through a learning platform instead of on paper.

But none of those things determine the value of the qualification.

The real question has always been whether the university meets the standards set by the regulator. When it does, the degree carries the recognition students expect.

As online education continues to become part of mainstream higher education in India, that distinction is becoming easier to understand. The debate is gradually moving away from the format of learning and towards the quality of the institution offering it. For students choosing where to study, that's probably the more important question anyway.

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Disclaimer: This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative. The content, created based on inputs by UpGrad, is for informational purposes only.