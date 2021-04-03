Home / Education / Admissions / ARPIT 2020 examination postponed, new date to release soon
admissions

ARPIT 2020 examination postponed, new date to release soon

ARPIT 2020 examination has been postponed. The new date of examination will release soon. Candidates can check the official notice on official site on nta.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 09:47 AM IST
ARPIT 2020 examination postponed, new date to release soon(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

National Testing Agency, NTA has postponed ARPIT 2020 examination. The Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching that was scheduled on April 10, 2021 has been postponed. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in for the official notice.

The examination has been postponed due to elections in the state of West Bengal. The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of Examination and for downloading Admit Cards of the Examination will be displayed on the website shortly.

The examination will be conducted on two shifts- morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. It would be a Computer Based Test (CBT) of three hrs. duration. The question paper will be of 100 marks with no negative marking.

Official notice here

Each candidate will have to appear for the examination for only one course in one slot/ shift. Those learners who are doing multiple courses should ensure that the courses that they are choosing for Examination are in different slots.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPCET 2021 registration begins, here’s link to apply and exam schedule here

IIT Madras, Texas Instruments invites applications for MS programme

Visva Bharati V-C writes to Modi, seeks strengthening of personal security

KVS Class 1 admission registration begins today, direct link to apply here

The admit card was scheduled to release on March 25, which has also been postponed. The result of the same would be announced soon after the examination has been conducted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nta arpit national testing agency sainik school result for entrance exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP