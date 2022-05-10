Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Assam CEE registration begins at astu.ac.in, know how to apply here
admissions

Assam CEE registration begins at astu.ac.in, know how to apply here

ASTU on May 10 begin the application process for the CEE Assam 2022.
Assam CEE registration begins at astu.ac.in, know how to apply here
Published on May 10, 2022 06:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has begin the application process for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination, or CEE Assam 2022, today, May 10, 2022. Candidates who want to take admission in B.Tech.Programmes in the Engineering Colleges of Assam, for the Academic Session 2022-23 can register online at astu.ac.in. The application process will end on May 31.

The Assam CEE result will be declared within 10 days conducted of examination and the admit card will be available from 15 days before and upto the date of examination.

The Combined Entrance Examination, 2022(CEE-2022) shall be conducted by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, on July 3 from 11 am to 2 pm.

Candidates have to pay 850 as application fee.

Direct link to apply

Assam CEE registration: Know how to apply

 Visit the official website at www.astu.ac.in

Click on CEE 2022 Online Form Fill-up link

 Register and proceed with the application form

 Click on Next and fill up the form and submit

 Pay the examination fee

 Take printout of Application Form.

The Combined Entrance Examination, 2022(CEE-2022) shall be conducted by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, for admission to Engineering

RELATED STORIES

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP