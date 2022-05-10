Assam CEE registration begins at astu.ac.in, know how to apply here

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has begin the application process for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination, or CEE Assam 2022, today, May 10, 2022. Candidates who want to take admission in B.Tech.Programmes in the Engineering Colleges of Assam, for the Academic Session 2022-23 can register online at astu.ac.in. The application process will end on May 31.

The Assam CEE result will be declared within 10 days conducted of examination and the admit card will be available from 15 days before and upto the date of examination.

The Combined Entrance Examination, 2022(CEE-2022) shall be conducted by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, on July 3 from 11 am to 2 pm.

Candidates have to pay ₹850 as application fee.

Assam CEE registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.astu.ac.in

Click on CEE 2022 Online Form Fill-up link

Register and proceed with the application form

Click on Next and fill up the form and submit

Pay the examination fee

Take printout of Application Form.

