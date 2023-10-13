AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 choice filling begins at aaccc.gov.in, link here

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC has opened the window of choice filling for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling on October 13, 2023. Candidates who want to fill their preferred choices can do it through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 choice filling begins at aaccc.gov.in

As per the schedule, the last date to fill choices is till October 15, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 16 to October 17 and seat allotment result will be released on October 18, 2023. The reporting at the allotted institute can be done from October 19 to October 26, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices

To fill the choices for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling round 3 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on login.

Login to the account and fill the preferred choices.

Check the choices filled and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.

