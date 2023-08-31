AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 registration begins at 11 am tomorrow at aaccc.gov.in

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will begin the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 on September 1, 2023. The link to register for Round 1 will be activated at 11 am tomorrow. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AYUSH at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 registration begins at 11 am tomorrow

The last date to apply for Round 1 is till September 4, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will begin on September 2 and will close on September 4, 2023. Processing of seat allotment will be done from September 5 to September 6, 2023. The seat allotment result will be published on September 7, 2023 and candidates can report to the allotted institutes from September 8 to September 13, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AYUSH at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of AYUSH.

