Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 choice filling begins tomorrow at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will begin Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 choice filling on September 4, 2023. Candidates who want to participate in the counselling round can fill the choices through the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The last date to fill choices is till September 7, 2023. The Round 2 provisional seat allotment will be published on September 11 and candidates can download the allotment order from September 11 to September 14, 2023.

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on registration link of Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the choices and enter the other details required.

Check the details and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The document verification or admission for second round will be done from September 12 to September 14, 2023. Candidates can resign with forfeiture of security deposit from September 15 to September 16, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BCECEB.

