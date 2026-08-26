Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has declared Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round 1 can check the result on the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link here

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All candidates allotted a seat can download the allotment order from August 25 to August 31, 2026. The document verification and admission for Round 1 will be done from August 27 to August 31, 2026.

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Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: Certificates to be uploaded

All the certificates included in the list given below, if applicable, must be uploaded at the time of downloading his/ her Provisional Seat Allotment Order and must be submitted in original by every candidate at the time of Document Verification & Admission process;

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(ii) Score Card of NEET(UG)-2026

(iii) Rank Card of UGMAC-2026

(iv) Passing Certificate / Mark sheet / Admit Card of Matric / equivalent exam.

(v) Passing Certificate / Mark sheet / Admit Card of Intermediate/ 10+2 / equivalent exam.

(vi) Residential Certificate.

(vii) Caste Certificate / EWS Certificate.

(viii) Any other documents required (if any) such as DQ (PH)/ NRI / Minority / Ward Quota Certificate etc.

(ix) Downloaded print of the Online filled Application Form (Confirmation Page) of UGMAC-2026.

(x) All the Certificate/documents in original as per the requirements of admissions in Private Medical / Dental Colleges.

(xi) Six copies of the passport-size photographs, which were pasted on the Admit Card of NEET(UG)-2026.

(xii) Aadhar Card.

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(xiii) The Check Slip as downloaded along with Biometric Identification Report Form 1 (one) copy.

Direct link to check Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026

Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

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5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of BCECEB.