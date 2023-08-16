Cracking the code: A journey to Harvard Business School

Getting into Harvard Business School (HBS) is a dream many ambitious individuals share. It's like winning the lottery, but instead of cash, you receive a golden ticket to a world of endless possibilities. But how does one crack the code and earn that coveted acceptance letter? Buckle up and get ready for an adventurous journey to the land of Harvard, where case studies come to life, networking is an art form, and business acumen is as common as catching a taxi in New York City (well, almost).

Step 1: Clarity of Purpose - The Quest for 'Why'

Harvard Business School looks for more than just numbers and profit margins. They give importance to political leadership, sustainability, and long-term inclusive growth.(Getty Images)

Before embarking on your Harvard journey, you must answer the essential questions: Why MBA? Why Harvard? And why now? It's like finding the meaning of life but with a slightly different twist. Craft your story with clarity, passion, and an extra sprinkle of pizzazz. Remember, HBS wants to see your true colours, so don't be afraid to let them shine!

Step 2: The GMAT Gauntlet - Show Them What You're Made Of:

The GMAT, or as some like to call it, the Grand Master of Academic Trials, is a hurdle you must leap over. Aim for a competitive score that will make HBS raise their eyebrows in admiration.

Step 3: Unleash Your Inner Leader - With Numbers to Prove It:

Harvard Business School seeks individuals who have left their mark as leaders. But wait, it's not enough to just claim leadership qualities. You have to present your numbers, and the targets that you achieved. Dollars, revenue, savings, profits, and growth will be your trusted sidekicks in this epic battle of leadership.

Step 4: The Entrepreneurial Odyssey - Chart Your Own Course:

What's more exciting than starting your own business or taking an entrepreneurial plunge? HBS adores those with an entrepreneurial mindset and a sprinkle of audacity. Even if you aren't an entrepreneur, you must showcase entrepreneurialism at every step of work. So, embark on an entrepreneurial adventure, be bold and weather the storms, and let your success story be a testament to your fiery spirit!

Step 5: A Symphony of Skills - Mastering the Art of Balance:

HBS appreciates the beauty of a holistic personality. It's not just about acing your GPA; they want to see your extracurricular prowess as well. Showcase your left and right-brained skills, harmonizing academia with activities beyond the classroom. Let your multifaceted brilliance shine through!

Step 6: The DNA of a Compulsive Winner - Verbs Over Nouns:

Harvard Business School admires individuals with a winning DNA. They want to see action-oriented individuals who speak in verbs, not nouns. So, be a champion of action, a paragon of verbs. 'Achieved','innovated','led', and 'transformed' should become the soundtrack of your journey to HBS.

Step 7: Beyond the Numbers - Impacting the World:

Harvard Business School cherishes more than just numbers and profit margins. They value political leadership, sustainability, and long-term inclusive growth. Show your dedication to making a positive impact on society and the planet. Be the hero who fights for a better future, and Harvard will welcome you with open arms.

Armed with clarity of purpose, a competitive GMAT score, demonstrated leadership, an entrepreneurial mindset, a holistic personality, a DNA woven with the threads of a compulsive winner, and a passion for impact beyond numbers, you are ready to make your mark on the hallowed halls of HBS. Remember, as you embark on this adventure, sprinkle your wit, charm, and infectious enthusiasm along the way. The business world is your stage, and Harvard is your spotlight. So go forth and dazzle them.

(Author Sandeep Gupta is Founder- Top One Percent. Views expressed here are personal.)