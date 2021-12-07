CSAB Special Round 2 seat allocation result 2021 out at csab.nic.in, direct link

CSAB Special Round 2 seat allocation result: Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) on Tuesday, December 7 released the CSAB Counselling 2021 special Round 2 seat allocation results. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can now check the seat allocation special Round 2 results at the official website of CSAB on csab.nic.in.

Direct link for CSAB Counselling 2021 special Round 2 seat allocation result

CSAB Counselling 2021: How to check special Round 2 seat allocation result

How to check the CSAB seat allocation special Round 2 results:

Visit the official website of CSAB on csab.nic.in.

Click on link for seat allocation result CASB special round 2

Enter application number and password to login

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout

CSAB special round is held for admissions [based on JEE (main) rank and category to the 1st year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning Programs of NIT+ system for vacant seats left over after JoSAA 2021 rounds.

The seat acceptance fee payment/ document upload/ response to query (if required) will be done from December 7 to December 9. The last date to respond to the query for Special Round 2 is December 9. The reporting at allotted institute for all candidates of CSAB Special round I and II who have confirmed their seats will be done from December 7 to December 13.

