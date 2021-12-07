Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / CSAB Special Round 2 seat allocation result 2021 out at csab.nic.in, direct link
admissions

CSAB Special Round 2 seat allocation result 2021 out at csab.nic.in, direct link

CSAB Special Round 2 seat allocation result: Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) on Tuesday, December 7 released the CSAB Counselling 2021 special Round 2 seat allocation results.
CSAB Special Round 2 seat allocation result 2021: Candidates can now check the seat allocation special Round 2 results at the official website of CSAB on csab.nic.in.(csab.nic.in)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

CSAB Special Round 2 seat allocation result: Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) on Tuesday, December 7 released the CSAB Counselling 2021 special Round 2 seat allocation results. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can now check the seat allocation special Round 2 results at the official website of CSAB on csab.nic.in.

Direct link for CSAB Counselling 2021 special Round 2 seat allocation result

CSAB Counselling 2021: How to check special Round 2 seat allocation result

How to check the CSAB seat allocation special Round 2 results:

Visit the official website of CSAB on csab.nic.in.

Click on link for seat allocation result CASB special round 2

Enter application number and password to login

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout

CSAB special round is held for admissions [based on JEE (main) rank and category to the 1st year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning Programs of NIT+ system for vacant seats left over after JoSAA 2021 rounds.

The seat acceptance fee payment/ document upload/ response to query (if required) will be done from December 7 to December 9. The last date to respond to the query for Special Round 2 is December 9. The reporting at allotted institute for all candidates of CSAB Special round I and II who have confirmed their seats will be done from December 7 to December 13.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
counselling
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP