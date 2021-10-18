Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / CSSS higher education scholarship application intake open, apply online
CSSS higher education scholarship application intake open, apply online

Central sector scheme of scholarship for college and university students (CSSS) scholarship application submission deadline is November 30.
CSSS higher education scholarship application intake open, apply online (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 05:20 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The application process for the Central sector scheme of scholarship for college and university students (CSSS) is open now. Candidates, who are fulfilling the eligibility conditions, can apply for the scholarship within November 30.

Students who are above 80th percentile of successful candidates in the relevant stream from a particular Board of Examination in Class XII, are pursuing regular course (not correspondence or distance mode), are having family income of less than Rs.8 lakh per annum, not receiving any other scholarship and fee reimbursement of any kind are eligible for this scholarship. Diploma students not eligible under the scheme.

Candidates who are already availing this scholarship have to renew it. The scholarship renewal window is open till November 30.

“All candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions (if required show the original documents to institute) else the application would be treated as invalid,” the official notification regarding the scholarship says.

A student will be eligible for the scholarship for a total duration not exceeding 5 years.

