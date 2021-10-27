CUSB admissions 2021: Registration begins for UG, PG and PG diploma courses

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CUSB admissions 2021: Central University of South Bihar has released a notification regarding admissions for academic year 2021-22.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 08:51 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

CUSB admissions 2021: Central University of South Bihar has released a notification regarding admissions for academic year 2021-22. Candidates having appeared in CUCET-2021 and desirous to take admissions in undergraduate, postgraduate and post graduate diploma programmes in the University can apply for admissions on the official website at https://cusbcucet.samarth.edu.in/.

Candidates need to register themselves on CUSB portal by paying the registration fee (non-refundable) for admission from October 27 to November 2, 2021. Candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS need to pay 500/- as registration fee, while candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD need to pay 200 as registration fee for each programme.

Direct link to apply for admission in Central University of South Bihar

If a candidate applies for more than one programme, she/he will be required to pay one-time registration fee (non-refundable).

