Cut-off or entrance? DU students share what works for them

Securing closest to 100% seems to have become a pre requisite for admission in most colleges of Delhi University in this day and age where cut offs not just soar high, but highest! In such a scenario, the varsity’s newly appointed vice chancellor, Yogesh Singh recently said that he wasn’t a big fan of the cut-off system, and the students were left pleasantly surprised. And now as the Delhi University’s Academic Council passes the plan for a Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to undergraduate courses from the next academic session, youngsters who’ve been part of the rat race to make it to the college of their choice opine on what works for them - cut off or CET?

“The cutoff system has been going on from decades. It’s great to see finally someone from the authorities speaking up about getting rid of it,” says Serena Dhir, a B Com (Prog) student at Jesus & Mary College. And another student, Apurva Kriti, a final year student of BA (Hons) Political Science from Kirori Mal College, adds, “Being in a position of authority, VC’s words are a lot more significant, but I’m waiting for the official announcement that will introduce CET since the approval of DU’s executive council is still pending for CET to be introduced.”

Make it 50-50

Most students are aware of how cut offs are a good way to analyse the level of an aspiring student, but feel that it must not be the only way to secure admission. “I do agree that some students from certain boards are at a disadvantage when admissions are done on the basis of cut off but at the same time changing the entire process hurriedly is not the solution. According to me, 50% weightage should be given to the board exams and the other half to entrance exams,” adds Dhir.

All boards aren’t equal

Gaurav Nahar, who had ISCE board in school brings the spotlight to the varying difficulties in boards across India. “I really support the VCs views and now that he has said it, I’m sure something will be done. They cannot label you on the basis of only your X-XII exam results. In my college, I’ve students who are not even fluent in English, but secured more than 90% in boards. The difference between different boards is also huge,” adds Nahar, a BCom (Hons) final year student at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

Eligibility test matters

Parichit Bhasin, final year Economics (Hons) student from Satyawati College, says, “It’s great that we are finally talking about this issue... yeh itne time se discussion chala raha hai. I feel that cut offs should be there to some extent otherwise why will class XII students even study? But I also agree that it’s not the right way to decide on the basis of the percentage a student secures. In fact, I want to add that an entrance test should be where one needs to answer questions in the subject one is applying for. This will help in selecting the best students eligible for that course.”

Acceptance over intelligence

It might be easier to score in a state board, but that makes people believe that those from less known boards have no merit. Ena Robinson, a BCom (Hons) final year student at SRCC, says: “I completed my class XII under the Department of PUE, Karnataka. Being a student from Karnataka board, when I came to Delhi, I saw how others looked down on me. So one might be equally intelligent and performs as good as someone from CBSE or even better, but won’t get the same place! In that case, why should there be a common cut off as a platform to select students?”

Too many applicants leads to confusion

Parth Aggarwal, a second year student from Hansraj College, says, “I agree with the proposal to bring in a change in the admission process since the cut-off system has also led to excess number of admissions, and there aren’t enough seats. And when the number of people who have secured admission is more than the number of seats available, it sure leads to confusion! Alternatives such as entrance tests would provide a fair chance to every student appearing for DU admissions.”

