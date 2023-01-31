Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 02:47 PM IST

Delhi SOSE Admission 2023: Entrance test admit cards are available for download on edudel.nic.in.

Delhi SOSE Admission 2023: Entrance test admit card for 4 specialisations out (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE )
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi SOSE Admission 2023: Department of Education, Delhi has issued admit cards of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSEs) admission 2023 entrance test for four specialisations. The first round of entrance test for SOSE admission is scheduled for the first week of February. Admit cards are now available for download on edudel.nic.in except for STEM.

Admit cards have been issued for Class 9 entrance test of Performing and Visual Arts, High-end 21st Century Skills, Humanities and Shaheed Bhagat Singh - Armed Forces Preparatory School.

Delhi SOSE entrance test admit card download link

SOSEs are specialised schools affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), operating in partnership with International Baccalaureate(IB). Admissions will be offered in class 9 in all the schools through the aptitude test.

In the academic year (2023-24), admissions in the Schools of Specialised Excellence are open in the following specialisations:

I. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)

I. Humanities

II. Performing and Visual Arts.

IV. High-end 21st Century Skills, and

V. Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS)

How to download SOSE admit card

  1. Go to the official website, https://www.edudel.nic.in/
  2. Now, click on the link for the SOSE portal.
  3. Under ‘Notices & Updates’, open the admit card download link.
  4. Enter the asked details and submit.
  5. Download the admit card and take printout.

