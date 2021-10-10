Delhi University admissions under 2nd cut-off list to begin today

Delhi University (DU) is set to conduct admissions under its second cut-off list from Monday in around 65 colleges. Eligible candidates can apply for admission till Wednesday night and pay their fee till 5pm on Friday. Colleges, meanwhile, have been asked to complete approvals till 5pm on Thursday.

Students can log on to the DU web portal using the login ID created at the time of registration and select a course and college combination they are eligible for. Following this, the application is moved to colleges, where teachers check the eligibility and other documents submitted by students.

If college decides that the application is incorrect, or finds students ineligible, the aspirant’s entry is rejected and the student can then apply to a different college under the same cut-off. After verification, the admission will be “approved by the principal” and students can then either withdraw admission or pay their fee through the portal itself.

Due to the skyrocketing cut-offs this year, most DU colleges have kept the cut-offs in popular courses such as English, economics, political science, history, and BCom (hons) between 96% and 100%. Around 220,000 students scored 90% and above in the CBSE Class 12 tests this year and 70,000 of them scored 95% or more. This is particularly significant as around 80% of students who apply in DU are from CBSE-affiliated schools.

The university also ran into a controversy with a DU teacher alleging that the Kerala state board students were getting admitted in most courses with high cut-offs as a part of Leftist conspiracy. University officials denied such allegations.