Delhi University (DU) to hold webinar on CUET, UG admission process

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi is going to hold a series of webinars to inform candidates about the undergraduate admission process and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The first webinar will take place on April 22, from 2:30 pm. This will help candidates understand programme-specific requirements of various UG courses and resolve their concerns related to the CUET exam, DU said.

The university said it has taken several initiatives to familiarize the aspirants with the recently-announced entrance exam, which include video tutorials, chat bots, among others.

CUET is mandatory for UG admission at Delhi University and all other central universities. Candidates can apply for the exam on cuet.samarth.ac.in. However, for PG admissions, the university will follow the previous year's pattern.

Candidates can register for DU PG admissions on pgadmission.uod.ac.in. They will also have to appear for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for postgraduate courses.

