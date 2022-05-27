DHE Odisha: Apply for B.Ed, B.H.Ed and M.E.d courses from June 1, details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The higher education department of Odisha has issued a notification for admission to B.Ed, B.H.Ed, and M.Ed programmes.
Published on May 27, 2022 12:51 PM IST
HT Education Desk

The higher education department Odisha has released the notification regarding the admission in to B.Ed, B.H.E.d and M.E.d courses. The application process will commence on June 1 and the last date for the submission on application form is June 27. The tentative date for the conduct of entrance examination is Sunday, July 31. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of DHE ODISH at dhe.odisha.gov.in

There will be OMR based entrance test for selection of candidates for B.Ed, B.H.E.d and M.E.d courses. The entrance examination for the B.Ed both Arts and Science stream will be held in first sitting from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The B.H.E.d and M.E.d courses entrance examination will be held in second sitting from 2: Pm to 4: pm.

For more details candidates are advised to refer the information broacher available at www.samsodisha.gov.in or dhe.odisha.gov.in.

Interested candidates are advised to keep themselves updated with Staff Selection Board's official websites at ssbodisha.ac.in  for information regarding entrance test and examination process.

Notification here

