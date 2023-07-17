DU Admission 2023: CSAS UG phase 2 registration from today, merit list on August 1

University of Delhi will begin the phase 2 registration under the Common Seat Allocation System for Undergraduate (UG) admissions today, July 17. Candidates who have qualified in CUET UG and had completed the first phase of CSAS on or before the last date can complete the second phase on admission.uod.ac.in.

DU Admission 2023: UG phase 2 registration from today on admission.uod.ac.in(Amal KS/HT file photo)

In this window, candidates are required to fill their college and courses preferences, based on their eligibility.

Fresh candidates are also allowed to register on the CSAS portal till 4:59 pm on July 24, as per the DU notification.

During this window, candidates who have completed the first phase will be allowed to re-upload documents. No other correction will be allowed.

As per the schedule of DU UG admissions, the correction window will close on July 20. The simulated list will be out on July 29 and after that, candidates will be allowed to change preferences till 11:59 pm on July 30.

The first CSAS allotment list or merit list will be out on August 1 and candidates have to accept the allotted seat by August 4. Colleges will verify and approve admissions by August 5.

The lsat date for online fee payment is August 6 (4:59 pm).

For further information and the counselling schedule, click here.