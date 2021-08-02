DU Admissions 2021: Registration for UG courses begin today, here how to apply

Delhi University will begin the registration process for DU Admissions 2021 from August 2, 2021 onwards. The registration for various undergraduate courses will begin today on the official site of DU on du.ac.in. The last date to apply for various undergraduate courses at Delhi University is till August 31, 2021.

Admissions to Under-Graduate Merit-based programmes will be based on Cut-offs as per past years practice. Candidates who have passed Class 12 board exams can apply for the Delhi University admissions for undergraduate courses. Candidates can apply for the courses online through these simple steps given below.

DU Admissions 2021: How to Apply

• Visit the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.

• Click on Admission link available on the home page.

• Enter the registration details and click on submit.

• Login to the account and select the course and make the payment of the application fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The varsity to conduct the merit-based admission process for 70,000 seats in various undergraduate courses.

Candidates will require Class 10, Class 12 provisional or original certificate/marksheet, passport size photo, character certificate, migration certificate, scanned image of signature, category certificate, income certificate, sports certificate, educational concession certificate and Kashmiri migrant certificate, if any.