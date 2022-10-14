DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: Delhi University stimulated list releasing today

DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Delhi University will release DU stimulated list for undergraduate courses on October 14, 2022. All those candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can check the list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in. The stimulated list will be available to candidates at 5 pm today.

As per the schedule, the preference change window will open on October 14 and will close on October 16, 2022. Soon after the preference change window closes, the DU first cut off list will be released on October 18, 2022. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 19 to October 21, 2022.

All the registered candidates are advised to re-order their preferences by selecting maximum number of programmes plus the college preferences offered to them by the University. The preferences are available to candidates under the ‘Available Preferences’ section on the official website. For latest updates follow the blog.