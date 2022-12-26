Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / DU PG 2022 5th admission list out for few courses at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG 2022 5th admission list out for few courses at admission.uod.ac.in

admissions
Published on Dec 26, 2022 08:05 PM IST

Delhi University has released the fifth admission list for PG admissions.

DU PG 2022 5th admission list out for few courses at admission.uod.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

University of Delhi (UoD) has released the fifth admission list for postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can check the DU PG 5th admission list from the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates will be able to apply against the DU Pg 5th admission list from December 27 till December 28.

Departments/ Colleges can verify and Approve admissions of candidates who applied against the Fifth Admission List from December 27 till December 29. Candidates can pay against the 5th list till December 30.

Here's the direct link to check the DU PG 5th admission list

DU PG 2022 admission list: Know how to check list

Visit the official website at du.ac.in.

On the homepage, check the latest notification section.

Now, click the “DU PG Admission 2022 list” link.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the DU PG fifth admission list 2022.

Download the DU PG 5th merit list for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
du admissions admissions st stephen's college admissions
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP