Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / DU SOL Admission 2021: Registration begins on sol.du.ac.in, direct link here
admissions

DU SOL Admission 2021: Registration begins on sol.du.ac.in, direct link here

DU SOL Admission 2021 registration have started. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can do it through the direct link given below. 
DU SOL Admission 2021: Registration begins on sol.du.ac.in, direct link here
Published on Oct 23, 2021 12:27 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi University has started the registration process for DU SOL Admission 2021 from October 22, 2021, onwards. Candidates who want to apply for admission at the School of Open Learning can apply online through the official site of DU SOL on sol.du.ac.in. The last date to apply for the admission round is till December 15, 2021. 

The registration process has started for various undergraduate courses including B.A, B.Com, B.Com Hons, B.A English and B.A Political Science. Candidates who want to apply for the admission process can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to apply here

DU SOL Admission 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of DU SOL on sol.du.ac.in.
  • Click on DU SOL Admission 2021 registration link available on the home page.
  • Fill in the required details and click on submit.
  • Once done, submit the examination fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of merit. According to U.S Pandey, Principal, School of Open Learning, the entire process of admission will be done online. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU SOL.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university admission du sol academic session of undergraduate class
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP