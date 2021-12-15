DU SOL Admissions 2021: Last date today to register for UG courses

Delhi University will close down the registration process for DU SOL Admission 2021 on December 15, 2021. The registration process will close down for undergraduate courses. Candidates who still have not applied for the UG courses in DU’s School of Open Learning can do it through the official site of DU SOL on sol.du.ac.in.

The last date today is for courses including B.A (H) English, B.A (H) Political Science, B.Com (H), B.Com and B.A (Programme) Semester 1 for academic session 2021-22. As per the official notice, the online admissions along with submission of fees will be carried out till 11.59 pm today. However, online admission requests after verification of documents in the case of other than the Boards of CBSE and NIOS will be approved up to 5 pm only on the last date.

Direct link to register here

DU SOL Admission 2021: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU SOL on sol.du.ac.in.

Click on DU SOL Admission 2021 registration link available on the home page.

Fill in the required details and click on submit.

Once done, submit the examination fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

