Elevate your skills with ISB Executive Education’s Certificate in IT Project Management

As digital transformation accelerates, organisations are increasingly relying on robust IT infrastructure to stay competitive. Global IT spending is projected to surge significantly in 2024. As per the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc the ‘worldwide IT spending is expected to total $5.74 trillion in 2025, an increase of 9.3% from 2024’. As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and GenAI transform businesses and drive automation, organisations have to adapt to agile technologies, acclimatise to new IT project management tools and upskill professionals to remain competitive or face closure. Gartner predicts that by 2030, 80% of project management work will be managed by AI. Certificate Programme in IT Project Management by ISB Executive Education: Master IT project management skills now.

In IT project management, automating low-value tasks enables project managers to focus on strategic objectives and drive success. IT professionals must also navigate digital disruption, implement lean methodologies, and leverage adaptable tools in agile environments. Effective IT project management directly contributes to enhanced business profitability and heightened customer satisfaction.

The Certificate Programme in IT Project Management by ISB Executive Education helps professionals gain skills in software project management, risk mitigation, and value creation. It covers managing projects, adapting to trends, and leading IT initiatives, with integrated Generative AI masterclasses, AI use cases, and practical AI tools for hands-on learning.

Comprehensive Curriculum and Essential Tools for Project Managers

ISB Executive Education’s IT Project Management programme covers agile software development tools like Trello, Confluence, Asana, and JIRA. A dedicated PMP Certification Training module provides 35 hours to boost participants' confidence for the PMP Certification Exam and their future roles as project managers. Professionals will learn to deep dive into different phases of project lifecycles and monitor IT projects.

An important highlight of this programme is the live masterclasses focused on Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI). It covers AI applications in risk assessment, reporting, and decision-making. This programme also delivers hands-on experience with project management tools, including JIRA, Asana, and Wrike. Participants also get to explore real AI use cases in areas like scheduling, resource management, and demand forecasting. Industry-specific case studies in manufacturing, BFSI, and construction further strengthen practical skills.

Expert Lectures, Capstone Project, and PMP Training

Another significant aspect of this programme is that professionals get to take advantage of its self-paced, flexible online learning experience. They can study using pre-recorded videos from reputed ISB faculty through a three-month period. It requires them to dedicate 4-6 hours per week, followed by a 4-week Capstone project. As discussed above, it also includes a PMP certificate training, equipping professionals with essential project management skills to advance their careers and multiply their organisational impact.

ISB Executive Education Advantage

Ranked India’s #1 B-school and #5 in Asia by the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2024, ISB Executive Education provides exceptional expertise in the field of project management. This certificate programme blends theory with practical insights, making it an invaluable investment for career advancement in project management.

Here are a few other highlights of this programme:

Real-world case studies

Live masterclasses on GenAI

Practice quizzes

Self-study discussions

Key case studies: Reliance Energy's Digital Transformation, Optimising Government Infrastructure Projects, Internet Forecasting System Analysis

PMP Certification Training: This module offers 35 hours of PMP Certification Training, following PMI guidelines, to boost exam confidence and project management success.

Key Takeaways

By the end of this programme, professionals will master IT project management essentials, tackling technology-specific challenges, stakeholder analysis, agile methods, and large-scale project planning. They will learn to develop detailed project plans, oversee software life cycles, and gain expertise in scheduling, monitoring, and evaluation. The programme also provides advanced insights into risk assessment, real-time reporting, and AI-driven tools through live GenAI masterclasses by industry experts. Participants will explore AI use cases in schedule optimisation, resource allocation, and demand forecasting, with hands-on training on tools like JIRA, Asana, and Wrike.

Who Is This programme For?

Primary audience: Early-career professionals wanting to improve IT operations, systems, and best practices. Mid-level professionals looking to advance their IT project management skills, lead teams, and manage risks effectively.

Secondary audience: Consultants aiming to guide clients in IT strategy, analytics, and process optimisation.

Programme Details

Starts on: 30 December 2024

Duration: 12 weeks, Online

Programme Fee: ₹1,20,000

Eligibility: Any Graduate/Diploma Holder

About ISB Executive Education

ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets, and networks required to manage and lead in this evolving landscape, enabling them to achieve their distinct personal and professional goals. Recognised as #1 in India for the third consecutive year and #26 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings 2024 and #3 in India, #65 globally in the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, ISB Executive Education is committed to prepare working professionals to excel in the new global business environment. This is achieved through fostering engaging exchanges between renowned industry leaders and academia and drawing globally renowned faculty from the world's top business schools. Through meticulously designed programmes, participants gain from both advanced management research and the vast experiences of their peers, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is dedicated to delivering future-focused skills through accessible, affordable, high-quality education globally. Partnering with over 50 top universities across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus offers short courses, degree programmes, and certificates. Its innovative model—combining advanced technology, cutting-edge curriculum, and expert guidance—has transformed the careers and lives of over 300,000 learners across 200 countries, impacting individuals, businesses, and organisations worldwide.