Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / FLAME University invites applications for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2024 intake

FLAME University invites applications for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2024 intake

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 17, 2023 06:36 PM IST

Currently a 3-year and 4-year interdisciplinary UG program is offered with the degree nomenclature determined by the major that the student chooses to pursue.

FLAME University has commenced its admissions for the 2024 intake, with multiple education offerings.

The university recently introduced a 4-year Bachelor of Design program at the undergraduate level rooted in liberal education and centered around experience design.(Handout)

According to a press release by FLAME University, currently, a three-year and four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate program is offered with the degree nomenclature determined by the major that the student chooses to pursue.

3-year undergraduate degrees and their majors

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

B.A. - Economics, Psychology, Literary and Cultural Studies, International Studies, Environmental Studies, Journalism, Public Policy, Sociology.

B.Sc. - Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Data Science and Economics, Computer Science and Design.

BBA - Finance, Business Analytics, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship, Operations, General Management, Design Management.

BBA (Communications Management) - Advertising & Branding, Digital Marketing & Communications, Film & Television Management, Communication Studies.

4-year undergraduate degrees and their majors leading to Honours degrees

B.A. (Hons) - Economics, Psychology, Literary and Cultural Studies, International Studies, Environmental Studies, Journalism, Public Policy, Sociology.

B.Sc. (Hons) - Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Data Science and Economics, Computer Science and Design.

BBA (Hons) - Finance, Business Analytics, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship, Operations, Design Management.

BBA (Communications Management) (Hons)- Advertising & Branding, Digital Marketing & Communications, Film & Television Management.

4-year Bachelor of Design (B.Des) Program

According to the press release, the university recently introduced a 4-year Bachelor of Design program at the undergraduate level rooted in liberal education and centered around experience design. The program offers a major in Experience Design, and the minors available are Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Business Analytics, Marketing, Literary and Cultural Studies.

For more information, interested applicants can visit the official website.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
study abroad education students data science economics psychology journalism public policy admissions admissions to resume st stephen's college admissions
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP