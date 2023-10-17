FLAME University invites applications for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2024 intake

FLAME University has commenced its admissions for the 2024 intake, with multiple education offerings.

The university recently introduced a 4-year Bachelor of Design program at the undergraduate level rooted in liberal education and centered around experience design.(Handout)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a press release by FLAME University, currently, a three-year and four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate program is offered with the degree nomenclature determined by the major that the student chooses to pursue.

3-year undergraduate degrees and their majors

B.A. - Economics, Psychology, Literary and Cultural Studies, International Studies, Environmental Studies, Journalism, Public Policy, Sociology.

B.Sc. - Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Data Science and Economics, Computer Science and Design.

BBA - Finance, Business Analytics, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship, Operations, General Management, Design Management.

BBA (Communications Management) - Advertising & Branding, Digital Marketing & Communications, Film & Television Management, Communication Studies.

4-year undergraduate degrees and their majors leading to Honours degrees

B.A. (Hons) - Economics, Psychology, Literary and Cultural Studies, International Studies, Environmental Studies, Journalism, Public Policy, Sociology.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

B.Sc. (Hons) - Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Data Science and Economics, Computer Science and Design.

BBA (Hons) - Finance, Business Analytics, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship, Operations, Design Management.

BBA (Communications Management) (Hons)- Advertising & Branding, Digital Marketing & Communications, Film & Television Management.

4-year Bachelor of Design (B.Des) Program

According to the press release, the university recently introduced a 4-year Bachelor of Design program at the undergraduate level rooted in liberal education and centered around experience design. The program offers a major in Experience Design, and the minors available are Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Business Analytics, Marketing, Literary and Cultural Studies.

For more information, interested applicants can visit the official website.