Home / Education / Admissions / FLAME University launches PhD program in data science, management & other areas
FLAME University launches PhD program in data science, management & other areas

FLAME University launches PhD program: Candidates for the PhD programme will be selected on the basis of an entrance test, followed by an interview.(Business Wire India/File)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 02:20 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

FLAME University has launched Ph.D. programme which will be available in the areas of Data Science, Psychology, Economics and Management. The varsity informed about the launch of its Ph.D. programme through a press release issued on Tuesday.

Announcing the launch of its Ph.D. program, Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University, said, “The decision to launch a doctoral program at FLAME University is in line with our vision to become a premier research-oriented institution.  This will further help us achieve these distinct objectives -  encourage and groom meritorious young people into high calibre academicians which will address the gap of high quality faculty in top-notch institutions across the world, and finally create a body of rigorous and outstanding research that can create an impact. We will be offering the program in the areas of Data Science, Psychology, Economics and Management, which will combine academic rigour with practical insights and a multidisciplinary approach."

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an entrance test, followed by an interview. According to the press statement issued by the varsity, the Ph.D. candidate, admitted under the FLAME University fellowship scheme, will be provided with a monthly stipend with biennial increments as per University policy for four years from the date of admission. Candidates on fellowship will also be given financial support to attend two national and one international conference and a contingency grant during the course of the program.

