Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 out at uhsrugcounselling.com, link here

Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has released Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 on September 15, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Round 3 counselling can check the result through the official site of uhsrugcounselling.com.

Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 out, link here

As per the official notice, grievances, if any, related to discrepancy in the result may be informed online by the candidate through Admission Portal only by raising a Ticket under category 'Grievances' upto September 15 till 5 pm.

Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of uhsrugcounselling.com.

Click on Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can deposit the provisional tuition fees online till September 18, 2023. The document verification will be done from September 19 to September 20, 2023. The last date for joining or reporting in the allotted institute is till September 21, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana.

