How OP Jindal Global University replicates campus rigour in its online degree programmes

Flexibility is often the first thing people associate with online education. Study from anywhere. Learn at your own pace. Keep your job while earning a degree.

OP Jindal: Academic excellence meets flexible learning through engaging, structured and interactive online education.

Those are real advantages, but they're rarely the deciding factor.

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For many students, the bigger question comes much earlier: Will I actually be challenged?

It's an important distinction. A degree isn't valuable just because lectures happen on a campus. It's valuable because of the academic standards behind it. That principle doesn't change simply because classes move online.

As online learning has become more mainstream in India, universities have had to prove that convenience doesn't come at the cost of quality. Some have approached this by treating online programmes as digital copies of classroom courses. Others have spent time rethinking how learning, assessment and student engagement should work in an online environment.

That's where the conversation becomes interesting.

Good online education isn't built around recorded lectures

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{{^usCountry}} There's a common assumption that online learning is mostly about watching videos whenever you have time. That might work for a short certification course, but a university degree demands something more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There's a common assumption that online learning is mostly about watching videos whenever you have time. That might work for a short certification course, but a university degree demands something more. {{/usCountry}}

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Students need opportunities to ask questions, debate ideas, receive feedback and further apply what they're learning. Without those elements, it's difficult to create the kind of academic environment that actually encourages critical thinking.

Think back to the last time you actually learnt something difficult. Chances are, it wasn't by watching a few videos from start to finish.

You probably paused, went back to a concept you hadn't understood, made a few notes, asked someone a question, or looked for another explanation altogether. Learning tends to be messy.

A well-designed online programme leaves room for that. Recorded lectures let students revisit topics as often as they need, while live sessions create opportunities to question an idea, disagree with it, or hear how others have approached the same problem.

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The learning doesn't stop when the lecture ends. Projects, assignments and regular assessments keep students engaged throughout the programme rather than allowing them to drift through it.

This kind of structure asks students to stay involved. Simply logging in isn't enough.

Academic standards have to be visible

Universities often speak about quality, but then students usually experience it through everyday academic processes.

How are assessments conducted? Is original work expected? Are projects treated seriously? Can students interact with faculty, or are they left to navigate the programme alone?

These details shape the learning experience far more than marketing campaigns ever can.

OP Jindal Global University has built its online programmes around these kinds of academic checkpoints. Learners attend a mix of live and recorded sessions, complete capstone projects that bring together concepts from across the programme, and undergo structured assessment processes. For relevant programmes, admissions also include proctored entrance examinations such as JFAAT and JSAT, helping maintain consistency from the point students enter the university.

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None of these elements exists in isolation. Together, they create an environment where students are expected to demonstrate understanding rather than simply complete coursework.

Carrying a campus reputation into the online space

Launching an online degree is relatively straightforward. Extending a university's academic reputation into an online format is considerably harder.

Founded in 2009, OP Jindal Global University built its reputation long before expanding its digital offerings. Over the years, it has earned recognition as an Institution of Eminence, reflecting its broader academic standing.

That reputation carries certain expectations. Students enrolling in an online programme don't expect a lighter version of the university. They expect the same commitment to academic quality, delivered differently.

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The university currently offers 30 online programmes and operates within the regulatory framework established by the UGC. Its online degrees are supported through UGC entitlement, with programme-specific Letters of Compliance which are issued as required. While these regulatory approvals may not feature prominently in student conversations, they form an important part of making sure that online programmes meet established academic standards.

The measure of a degree hasn't changed

Technology has undoubtedly changed how higher education is delivered. It has made classrooms more accessible, expanded opportunities for working professionals and given learners greater flexibility than ever before.

What hasn't changed is the expectation that a university degree should involve intellectual effort.

Students should still be challenged by the curriculum. They should still receive meaningful feedback. They should still complete projects that require analysis rather than memorisation. And they should graduate knowing they've earned their qualification.

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That's ultimately what separates a university degree from a collection of online videos.

As more institutions invest in digital education, students are becoming better at recognising the difference. They no longer ask only whether a programme is online. They ask how it's taught, how they're assessed and whether the university has built an academic system that reflects the standards associated with its campus.

Those are the questions that matter, and they're likely to shape the future of online higher education just as much as technology itself.

Disclaimer: This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative. The content, created based on inputs by UpGrad, is for informational purposes only.