IGNOU extends last date to apply for ODL and online programs

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date to apply for ODL and online programs. The last date to apply for the courses is till November 12, 2021 for fresh admissions and re-registration ends on November 30, 2021.

Candidates who have to apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses can apply online through the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ODL program and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online programs.

Candidates can apply for various programs for January 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the courses can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

IGNOU Admissions 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Enter the login details or register online.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 200/- (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.