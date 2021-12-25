IGNOU January 2022 Session: Fresh admission begins, apply before January 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the fresh admission process for IGNOU January 2022 Session. Candidates who want to apply for the January session can do it through the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply for fresh admissions is till January 31, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who want to take admission in MSCMACS, PGDMCH, PGDGM, PGDHHM, DNA, PGDHIVM and PGCMDM courses. To apply for these mentioned courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: How to Apply

Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Click on IGNOU January 2022 Session link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Once done click on submit.

Make the payment of application fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 200/- shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON