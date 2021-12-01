Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU January 2022 Session: Re-registration date extended till December 15
IGNOU January 2022 Session: Re-registration date extended till December 15

IGNOU January 2022 Session re-registration date has been extended till December 15, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
Published on Dec 01, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the re-registration date for IGNOU January 2022. The last date to re-register for January session is till December 15, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 

The last date to apply for January session was till November 30, 2021, which has been extended till December 15, 2021. Candidates who have to apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses can apply online through the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ODL program and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online programs. 

Direct link to re-register here 

IGNOU January 2022 Session: How to re-register 

Candidates who want to apply for the courses can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
  • Enter the login details or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the admission deadline for July 2021 session for UG, PG programs as well. The last date to apply for July session is till December 7, 2021. 

