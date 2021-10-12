Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended for ODL, UG, PG courses
admissions

IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended for ODL, UG, PG courses

IGNOU July 2021 session registration deadline has been extended till October 25. Candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 03:24 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of fresh admissions to ODL & online UG/PG programmes for the July 2021 session till October 25, it said in a press release on Tuesday. 

“The last date extension does not apply to the Certificate, Diploma/Postgraduate Diploma and Awareness Programmes of the University,” it has added.

Candidates can apply to the UG, PG and ODL programmes on the official website ignou.ac.in.

Details can be accessed from the link https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/. Earlier, the last date was fixed for October 11.

IGNOU 2021 registration: Know how to apply

  • Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
  • Click on the link that reads,” Links for Online Admission Portal July 2021 Session for all the Programmes(Except Certificate) is extended till 30th September 2021”
  • A new window will be displayed
  • For ODL Courses click on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
  • For online courses click on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in to
  • Register your self

Meanwhile, for IGNOU TEE December 2021 the assignment submission date has been extended till October 31.

