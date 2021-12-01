Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended for UG, PG programs
admissions

IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended for UG, PG programs

IGNOU has extended the deadline till December 7 for July 2021 admission only for Bachelor and Master Degree Programmes, except Semester-based Programmes.
IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended for UG, PG programs
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline till December 7 for July 2021 admission only for Bachelor and Master Degree Programmes, except Semester-based Programmes. “The last date for admission to Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma and Semester-based UG/PG Programmes is over,” the University has added.

Candidates can register at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
  • Enter the login details or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 200/- (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
IPL 2022 Retention
World Aids Day 2021
Katrina Kaif
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Assam lynching
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP