IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended for UG, PG programs
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline till December 7 for July 2021 admission only for Bachelor and Master Degree Programmes, except Semester-based Programmes. “The last date for admission to Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma and Semester-based UG/PG Programmes is over,” the University has added.
Candidates can register at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/
IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to register
- Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
- Enter the login details or register online.
- Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
- Make the payment of application fees.
- Once done, click on submit.
- Your application has been submitted.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need
A non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 200/- (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.