IGNOU July Admission 2021: Last date today to register for UG, PG courses

IGNOU July Admission 2021 registration for UG, PG courses ends today, December 15, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 
IGNOU July Admission 2021: Last date today to register for UG, PG courses
Published on Dec 15, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University will end the registration process for IGNOU July Admission 2021 on December 15, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can do it through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to register was till December 12, which has been extended. 

Admission to Certificate/Diploma and PG Diploma programmes for July 2021 Session is closed. Candidates who want to apply online for the courses can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to register here 

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
  • Enter the login details or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 200/- (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU. 

