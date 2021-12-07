IGNOU July Session 2021: Registration for UG, PG courses ends today

Indira Gandhi National Open University will end the registration process for fresh admissions for IGNOU July Session 2021 on December 7, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Bachelor and Master Degree Programmes, except Semester-based Programmes can do it through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Admission to Certificate / Diploma and PG Diploma programmes for July 2021 Session is closed. Candidates who want to apply online for the courses can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to register here

IGNOU July Session 2021: How to register

Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Enter the login details or register online.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 200/- (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

