IGNOU launches certificate, PG and Masters program in Rural Development

IGNOU has launched certificate, postgraduate and masters program in Rural Development. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.
Published on Feb 09, 2022 01:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has launched certificate, postgraduate, and masters program in Rural Development. The programs are Certificate in Rural Development (CRD) / Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Development (PGDRD / Masters in Rural Development (MARD). Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. 

The certificate course will be for 6 months, the masters degree course will be for 2 years and postgraduate diploma course will be for 1 year. The eligibility criteria for all the courses is that candidates should have Bachelor’s degree in any discipline. 

The fee structure for the certificate course is 1800/-, post graduate course is 2400/- and masters course is 5900/-. Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to apply for certificate course&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to apply for postgraduate course&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to apply for masters course&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.
  • Click on registration link and enter the details.
  • Login to the account and fill in the application form.
  • Once done, make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and your application will be submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

