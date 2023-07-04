IGNOU launches MSc in Physics and 3 other subjects

School of Sciences, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched four new Master of Science (MSc) programmes, which will be offered via Open and Distance Learnining (ODL) mode from the July 2023 session.

IGNOU launches 4 new MSc programmes

The newly introduced courses are: MSc Physics (MSCPH), MSc Applied Statistics (MSCAST), MSc Geography (MSCGG) and MSc Geo-informatics (MSCGI).

Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar inaugurated these programmes during the 28th Prof. G Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture.

The university has also extended the deadline for fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2023 admission cycle till July 15.

To access detailed information about each programme, including objectives, eligibility criteria, program structure, and fee structure, learners can visit ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

