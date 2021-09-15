IGNOU MBA Admissions 2021: Last date to register today on ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University will end the registration process for IGNOU MBA Admissions 2021 on September 15, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for MBA and MBA (Banking & Finance) for July 2021 Session can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU MBA Admissions 2021: How to register

To apply for the courses, candidates will have to follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU MBA Admissions 2021 link available on the home page.

available on the home page. Register yourself or login to your account.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The documents required for registration includes scanned photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, experience certificate, category certificate and BPL certificate.

A non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 200/- (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.