IGNOU TEE December 2021: Assignment submission date extended, notice here
IGNOU TEE December 2021: Assignment submission date extended, notice here

IGNOU TEE December 2021 assignment submission date has been extended till January 15, 2022. Candidates can check the notice given below. 
Published on Jan 05, 2022 08:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the assignment submission date for IGNOU TEE December 2021. The submission date has been extended till January 15, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 

Earlier, the assignment submission date was till December 15, 2021, which has been extended till January 15 this year. This is the third time the varsity has extended the assignment submission date. Prior to this, the last date was till November 30 and before that it was till October 31, 2021. 

As per the notice, with the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for the submission of online/ offline submission of soft copy through email physical submission of assignments for all programmes, online/ offline submission of project reports, dissertation, internship, field work journal (practicum) etc. for all programmes have been extended till January 15. 

The December 2021 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from January 20, 202 and will end on February 22, 2022. The University will try to accommodate the students in the examination centre opted by them. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU. 

