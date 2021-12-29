Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU TEE December 2021: Exam centre change window opened on ignou.ac.in

IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam centre change window has been opened. Candidates can check the link given below to make the changes. 
Published on Dec 29, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has opened the exam centre change window for IGNOU TEE December 2021. Candidates who want to change the exam centre can do it through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. The window to change the exam centre will remain active from December 28 to January 2, 2022. 

As per the official website, a request for change in the exam centre within the same city is not allowed. The change of exam centre within IGNOU regional centre Jammu and Srinagar are not allowed. 

Candidates will be allowed to change exam centre only ONCE, subject to the availability of the seating capacity and other infrastructure at the respective exam centre. Once the request is submitted, it will not be changed further, and also no other mode of request for change in exam centre will be accepted. 

Direct link to check exam centre

IGNOU TEE December 2021: How to change exam centre 

To change the exam centre, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam centre link available on the home page.
  • Enter the enrollment number, program and date of birth and click on submit.
  • Make changes in the exam centre and click on submit.
  • Your change has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

