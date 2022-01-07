IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam postponed, notice here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has postponed IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam. The examination that was scheduled to begin on January 20 has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam has been postponed due to the outburst and infectious growth of the new variant of coronavirus i.e., Omicron and the weekend curfews in various parts of the country. The exam has been postponed till further notification.

The next schedule of the examinations will be published on the University’s website at least 15 days before commencement of examinations. Also, the varsity has advised the students to keep checking the University’s website for examination related information and updates at frequent intervals.

The December TEE 2021 exam was scheduled to begin on January 20 and end on February 22, 2022. The University had said that it will try to accommodate the students in the examination centre opted by them.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also extended the assignment submission date till January 15, 2022. Earlier, the assignment submission date was till December 15, 2021, which has been extended till January 15 this year.

