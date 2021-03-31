Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU TEE June 2021: Assignment submission deadline extended, check details
IGNOU TEE June 2021: Assignment submission deadline extended, check details

IGNOU TEE June 2021 asssignment submission deadline has been extended. Candidates can now submit their assignments till April 30, 2021. Check official notice on ignou.ac.in
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date to submit assignment for IGNOU TEE June 2021. The last date for assignment submission for June Term End Examination has been extended till April 30, 2021. The official notice is available on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Candidates of all programmes can submit their assignments by the date mentioned above.

The official notice reads, “the last date for submission of assignments for all programmes for the term-end examination, June 2021 is hereby extended to April 30, 2021. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority.”

However, the last date to re-register is today, March 31, 2021. Candidates who are registered/enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three years duration can register for the next year/ semester of the programme through the official site of IGNOU.

The UG/PG examination would begin on June 15 and would end on July 19, 2021. The examination would be conducted in two sessions- morning session would be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and evening session would be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The examination will be conducted with all standard operating procedures under consideration. Social distancing and other measures will be taken by the varsity to conduct the examination. The university will try to allot the exam centers as per the student’s preference.

