IIFT MBA (IB) Exam 2021 on December 5 cancelled in three states

National Testing Agency, NTA has cancelled IIFT MBA (IB) Exam 2021 in three states. The examination that was scheduled to be conducted on December 5 has been cancelled in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal in view of the cyclone which is expected to hit the coastal areas. The official notice is available on the official site of IIFT on iift.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official notice reads, “in view of the cyclone which is expected to hit the coastal areas of Odisha on 04.12.2021 and the consequent disruption of normal life in the coastal areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, it has been decided to postpone the exam scheduled to be held on 05.12.2021 at the exam centres in the following cities, to a later date.”

The exam has been cancelled at exam centre- Vijaywada, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Kolkata and Durgapur. The date of exam for candidates who are admitted to exam centres in the above-mentioned cities will be announced, later.

The agency has further advised the candidates to note that the above postponement is applicable only to the cities cited above and that the exam will be held at all other cities on December 5, 2021 as per schedule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}