IIM Indore’s Advanced Programme in CSR and Sustainable Strategic Leadership for future-ready ESG leaders and managers

Sustainability is no longer a choice but an urgent business necessity, as organisations face rising environmental challenges, shifting consumer expectations, stricter regulations and increasing pressure to build resilient, future-ready strategies for long-term growth. Building sustainable businesses does not happen overnight. It requires strategic planning, skilled execution and informed leadership. IIM Indore's Advanced Programme in CSR & Sustainable Strategic Leadership aims to equip professionals with the knowledge and capabilities needed to drive meaningful and lasting impact. IIM Indore and VCnow have collaborated to deliver a globally relevant sustainability programme blending academic excellence with practical executive learning.

Advanced Programme in CSR & Sustainable Strategic Leadership from IIM Indore: Drive meaningful business impact through sustainability-focused leadership development.

Deloitte's 2025 survey of over 2,100 executives across 27 countries found sustainability among the top three priorities for C-suite leaders, alongside technology and AI adoption. 83% of executives increased sustainability investments, indicating that businesses increasingly view sustainability as a strategic growth driver rather than a compliance requirement. As per PwC’s Global Sustainability Reporting Survey 2025, around 70% of organisations reporting under sustainability frameworks said they are extracting business value from sustainability data, moving beyond compliance into strategic decision-making.

The Advanced Programme in CSR & Sustainable Strategic Leadership is designed for professionals seeking to lead sustainable business transformation. It offers insights into ESG frameworks, CSR strategy, BRSR compliance and ethical governance. Through industry examples, practical learning and expert guidance, participants develop leadership skills to address evolving business challenges and create sustainable value. The programme aims to help organisations move beyond compliance towards long-term growth and impact.

Programme highlights

{{^usCountry}} Explore the programme highlights designed to deliver practical learning and industry-focused leadership development. Interactive online learning: Attend live sessions every Sunday from 9:00 AM to 01:15 PM IST through HD video conferencing with IIM Indore faculty.

9:00 AM to 01:15 PM IST Engaging classroom experience: Participate in real-time discussions, Q&A sessions and peer interactions for collaborative learning.

Case-based learning approach: Understand CSR and sustainability concepts through real-world case studies and practical examples from leading organisations.

Hands-on assignments: Apply concepts through practical projects, quizzes, tests and examinations designed for continuous assessment.

3-day campus immersion: Experience intensive learning at the IIM Indore campus with face-to-face faculty interactions and networking opportunities.

Capstone project experience: Work on live CSR or sustainability challenges, present findings to experts and demonstrate strategic leadership capabilities.

Executive Education Alumni Status: Eligible participants can apply for IIM Indore Executive Education Alumni Status with benefits including an official IIM Indore email ID, alumni ID card, newsletters, networking opportunities and access to the Learning Centre (on-site). Lifetime membership fee: ₹ 10,000 + GST . Main benefits of this programme {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explore the programme highlights designed to deliver practical learning and industry-focused leadership development. Interactive online learning: Attend live sessions every Sunday from 9:00 AM to 01:15 PM IST through HD video conferencing with IIM Indore faculty.

9:00 AM to 01:15 PM IST Engaging classroom experience: Participate in real-time discussions, Q&A sessions and peer interactions for collaborative learning.

Case-based learning approach: Understand CSR and sustainability concepts through real-world case studies and practical examples from leading organisations.

Hands-on assignments: Apply concepts through practical projects, quizzes, tests and examinations designed for continuous assessment.

3-day campus immersion: Experience intensive learning at the IIM Indore campus with face-to-face faculty interactions and networking opportunities.

Capstone project experience: Work on live CSR or sustainability challenges, present findings to experts and demonstrate strategic leadership capabilities.

Executive Education Alumni Status: Eligible participants can apply for IIM Indore Executive Education Alumni Status with benefits including an official IIM Indore email ID, alumni ID card, newsletters, networking opportunities and access to the Learning Centre (on-site). Lifetime membership fee: ₹ 10,000 + GST . Main benefits of this programme {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Discover how this programme helps professionals build leadership and sustainability capabilities for future growth.

Think strategically: Students learn to create CSR strategies aligned with business goals, assess materiality and balance stakeholder and shareholder priorities.

Lead with authority: They develop leadership skills to drive sustainable transformation, encourage organisational change and manage resistance effectively.

Master ESG and BRSR: Students gain expertise in sustainability reporting, compliance frameworks, audits and aligning strategies with global goals.

Communicate impact: They build stronger stakeholder engagement and present credible sustainability initiatives with confidence.

Operate globally: Professionals taking this course understand emerging sustainability trends, ethical challenges and best practices across global business environments.

Career pathways after this programme

This programme prepares professionals for senior leadership roles in sustainability, CSR and corporate governance across industries. Let’s see the kind of roles professionals can grow into.

CSR Heads and Directors : Lead organisation-wide CSR strategy and implementation

ESG and Sustainability VPs : Drive environmental, social and governance transformation

Corporate Affairs and Strategy Leaders : Align business strategy with sustainability goals

Board Advisors on Sustainability : Guide ethical and sustainable decision-making

Social Impact Consultants : Design and evaluate impactful community and ESG initiatives

Who should enrol

Here is a list of professionals who can get optimum benefits on taking this programme.

CSR & Sustainability leaders: CSR Heads, Managers, Officers, Sustainability Directors, ESG and compliance leaders, and CSR advisors.

Government & public sector professionals: PSU officials, policy advisors, regulators, programme managers and public administration leaders.

NGO & development sector experts: NGO founders, development heads, social impact and partnership managers.

Corporate executives: Business leaders, supply chain, procurement and HR professionals integrating sustainability into operations.

Entrepreneurs & consultants: Social entrepreneurs, impact investors, sustainability consultants and strategy advisors.

Board members & CXOs: Leaders overseeing ESG, driving transformation and aligning strategy with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Curriculum Overview

Here is a bird’s eye view of the structured learning journey covering CSR, ESG, sustainability strategy, governance and real-world applications.

Module 1: CSR & Sustainability Foundations: Understand CSR evolution, sustainability principles, business cases, and key challenges including stakeholder vs shareholder value and ethical considerations.

Module 2: Strategy & Leadership: Develop CSR strategy through mission setting, stakeholder engagement, materiality assessment, leadership roles, change management and sustainable organisational culture.

Module 3: Environmental Sustainability: Learn environmental compliance, circular economy principles, renewable energy adoption, carbon reduction, life cycle analysis and sustainability reporting frameworks.

Module 4: Sustainable Business Models: Explore shared value creation, impact investing, social entrepreneurship, innovation, philanthropy, community engagement and financing models for sustainability.

Module 5: Supply Chain Management: Study sustainable sourcing, procurement, circular supply chains, recycling systems and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Module 6: Emerging Markets: Examine global CSR trends, ethical challenges and responsible business strategies in developing economies.

Module 7: ESG & BRSR Reporting: Focus on KPIs, impact measurement, audits, assurance, ESG reporting standards and UN SDG alignment.

Module 8: Governance & Communication: Strengthen executive leadership, stakeholder communication, risk management, digital governance and sustainability reporting.

Module 9: Capstone Project: Apply learning through a real-world CSR and sustainability challenge with practical implementation and presentation.

Programme details

Duration: 6 Months

Campus Module: 3 days at IIM Indore

Delivery mode: Live online lectures + 3-day campus immersion

Eligibility: Minimum 5 years of work experience | 50% marks in UG/PG

Conclusion

A comprehensive executive programme empowering professionals with CSR, ESG and sustainable leadership skills for impactful, future-ready business transformation.

This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative. The content, created based on inputs by VC Now, is for informational purposes only.

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