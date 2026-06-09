IIM Nagpur’s Post Graduate Certificate Programme for Emerging CFOs: Build strategic, digital-ready finance leadership

The role of a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has evolved significantly over time, moving beyond traditional financial oversight to a more dynamic and strategic position. Today, the future of the CFO lies in becoming a strategic finance leader who drives business growth, leverages digital innovation and contributes to long-term organisational success. A CFO has traditionally overseen financial planning, budgeting, compliance and risk management while guiding organisational profitability, stability and long-term growth. Today’s CFOs leverage automation, machine learning and digital finance tools to drive strategy, data-led decisions and business transformation.

IIMN CFO: Gain insights into modern finance leadership, risk management and strategic decision-making for growth.

IIM Nagpur has introduced the Post Graduate Certificate Programme for Emerging CFOs to support aspiring and emerging finance professionals in transitioning into strategic leadership roles. As the responsibilities of CFOs continue to evolve in today’s digital business landscape, the programme is designed to equip participants with skills across the complete CFO value chain. It covers key areas such as strategic planning, digital finance, valuation, risk management, treasury, corporate governance and investor relations. The programme aims to build future-ready finance leaders capable of driving organisational growth and informed decision-making.

According to PwC, 73% of CFOs say digitalisation of finance functions is a high priority, while 44% expect digitalisation budgets to increase. This signals a major shift towards technology-led finance leadership.PwC also says that 18.5% of a CFO’s time is now spent on digitalisation initiatives, showing that technology transformation has become a core responsibility rather than a side function.

According to Deloitte, 67% of Indian CFOs prioritise revenue growth over cost reduction, indicating that CFOs are increasingly acting as growth architects rather than purely cost controllers.

Programme highlights

IIM Nagpur’s CFO-focused programme offers strategic finance, digital skills, campus immersion, mentorship, and real-world capstone learning experience. Let’s see how.

Future-ready CFO curriculum• Participants learn strategic finance, digital transformation, M&A, treasury, valuation, ethics, ESG, risk management and leadership.• Develop skills aligned with the evolving role of modern CFOs.

{{^usCountry}} Personalised academic guidance• Attend weekly Virtual Chamber Consulting sessions for one-to-one faculty interaction, strategic discussions and doubt resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Personalised academic guidance• Attend weekly Virtual Chamber Consulting sessions for one-to-one faculty interaction, strategic discussions and doubt resolution. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hands-on learning approach• Work on a Capstone project focused on solving real-world financial challenges.• Experience interactive lectures, assignments, simulations, case studies, analytics, modelling and collaborative peer learning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hands-on learning approach• Work on a Capstone project focused on solving real-world financial challenges.• Experience interactive lectures, assignments, simulations, case studies, analytics, modelling and collaborative peer learning. {{/usCountry}}

Designed for working professionals• This programme offers live online Sunday sessions to enable participants to balance academic learning with professional commitments.

Campus immersion experience• Students get to participate in a 3-day campus immersion at IIM Nagpur with faculty-led classroom sessions and leadership workshops.• Engage with peers and build valuable professional connections.

Executive education alumni status• They will gain access to IIM Nagpur Executive Education Alumni Status and become part of a strong network of finance professionals and business leaders.• Benefit from alumni communities, networking forums and exclusive learning opportunities.

Course curriculum at a glance

Build essential leadership, strategic and business capabilities through a comprehensive learning experience for professionals.

Module 1: Role of CFOUnderstand the evolving role of CFOs as strategic leaders and business enablers. Learn leadership mindset, financial vision creation and aligning business goals with executive teams.

Module 2: Strategic and Financial LeadershipDevelop strategic thinking, decision-making and leadership capabilities. Learn stakeholder management, financial planning, performance measurement and organisational transformation.

Module 3: AI and Digital Transformation in FinanceExplore fintech innovations, digital strategies and data-driven finance. Understand AI capabilities, analytics, blockchain and technology-led transformation in financial functions.

Module 4: Business Valuation and Financial AnalysisGain insights into valuation methods, financial modelling, strategic cost management, cash flow analysis, KPIs and tax management approaches.

Module 5: JVs, Mergers, Acquisitions and AlliancesUnderstand the strategic purpose of joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. Learn due diligence, integration planning and partnership strategies.

Module 6: Treasury and Risk ManagementLearn treasury functions, cash management and risk assessment methods. Explore hedging, liquidity management and working capital optimisation strategies.

Module 7: Ethics and Corporate GovernanceUnderstand ethical leadership, governance principles and regulatory frameworks. Learn the importance of CSR, ESG and sustainability in financial strategies.

Module 8: Financial Communication and Investor RelationsDevelop communication skills for investors and stakeholders. Learn financial reporting, disclosures, crisis communication and reputation management.

Module 9: Financial Leadership DevelopmentBuild high-performing finance teams and organisational culture. Focus on value creation, change management and succession planning.

Module 10: Advanced Finance TopicsExplore emerging finance trends, global investments, behavioural finance, innovation and supply chain finance.

Module 11: Raising CapitalUnderstand funding methods including venture capital, private equity, IPOs and green financing.

Module 12: Capstone Project and Leadership DevelopmentApply learning through real-world projects, expert presentations and leadership development activities.

Ideal participant profile

This programme is ideal for finance professionals aspiring to CFO and CXO roles, including Finance Managers, Controllers, FP&A leaders, Senior Analysts, Chartered and Cost Accountants. It also suits risk, treasury, audit and compliance professionals such as Risk Managers, Internal Auditors and Treasury Executives. Business Heads and entrepreneurs overseeing finance functions can also benefit from strengthened strategic financial leadership skills.

Programme details

Duration: 12 Months

Mode:

Live Online (Sundays) + Campus Immersion

Class Timings:

10:00 AM – 1:15 PM

Eligibility:

• Minimum 5 years of work experience

• Graduation with 50% marks

Fees:

2,61,000 + GST

Conclusion

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme for Emerging CFOs from IIM Nagpur empowers future CFOs with strategic foresight, digital fluency and leadership excellence, enabling them to shape financial decisions, influence top management and lead organisations at the highest level confidently.

Disclaimer: This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative. The content, created based on inputs by VC Now, is for informational purposes only.

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