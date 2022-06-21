IIMC Admissions 2022 through CUET: Registration date for PG Diploma extended

Indian Institute of Mass Communication has extended the registration date for IIMC Admissions 2022 through CUET. The registration date which was till June 18, 2022 has been extended till July 4, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for PG diploma courses can apply online through the official site of IIMC on iimc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date for payment of fees is till July 5, 2022. The application correction window will open on July 6 and will close on July 8, 2022. The date has been extended after NTA extended the registration date for CUET.

The <strong>official notice</strong> reads, “Last date for applying of application forms for IIMC PG Diploma Courses, 2022- 23 has been extended up to 4th July 2022. Full details of which are given in the website of cuet.nta.nic.in Applicants, who could not opt for IIMC while filling up the form of CUET, will get the chance to correct their application forms from July 06 to July 08, 2022.”

The last date to apply for CUET is also till July 4, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for IIMC PG diploma courses can check for more related details through the official site of IIMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON