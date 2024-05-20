IIT Delhi’s Certificate Programme in Data Science & Machine Learning: Learn new skills and fast track your career

Data Science and Machine Learning have revolutionized industries, fuelling innovation, automation and informed decision-making. While the former leverages data to uncover insights and solve complex problems, the latter empowers systems to learn from data and make decisions autonomously. According to Statista 2024: “The Data Science and Machine Learning market size is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2030) of 17.15%, resulting in a market volume of US$528.10bn by 2030.” IIT Delhi’s Certificate Programme in Data Science & Machine Learning

The IBEF’s 2023 report says: “In FY23, the public funding for the digital India mission increased by 67% to reach US$1.29 billion (Rs. 10,676 crore). This mission involves a plan for the effective utilization of Data Science and AI to promote financial inclusion, supplement the education sector, and transform the urban infrastructure.”

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)’s Certificate Programme in Data Science & Machine Learning is a comprehensive six-month online course. This industry specific IIT Delhi programme gives you the knowledge to transform data into actionable statistics and build powerful strategies. Gain desired skills in data processing, analytics, and machine learning algorithms, including Python programming, statistics, deep learning, and data visualization. This programme is designed for you – whether you are a working professional who wants to improve your skills, a graduate who wants to stand out from the crowd, or you are a passionate data analyst.

Programme Highlights

Learn from the faculty of IIT Delhi, one of India's leading engineering schools.

The learning process will include a combination of live-learning and real-world case studies for better understanding and assimilation.

Equip yourself with structured industry-oriented insights and work on real-world data sets.

Be part of peer-to-peer learning and expand your professional network.

Receive an industry-recognised Certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi.

Key Takeaways

Some of the prominent features of this programme are the Capstone Project and exposure to the best tools in the market. Let’s check them out in detail.

Capstone Project

Students will work on a Capstone Project in Data Science and Machine Learning. This will mark a culmination of theoretical knowledge and practical skills gained during IIT’s data science programme. It involves solving a problem using data-driven techniques and advanced algorithms.



Students will engage in various stages of the project lifecycle, including exploratory data analysis, model selection and training, and evaluation. This Capstone project trains students to engage in various stages of the project lifecycle, including exploratory data analysis, model selection and training, and evaluation. With this project, your proficiency in programming languages like Python, statistical analysis, machine learning algorithms, and data visualization techniques will come into focus. Students will be part of groups in this project.



Tools Covered

Students will also be trained in tools such as Tableau and Python.

Who This Programme Is Meant For?

Early and mid-career professionals seeking to stand out in Data Science and Machine Learning to propel their careers forward with precision.

High-potential professionals keen on insights and with a passion for harnessing data science and machine learning to steer strategic decisions and ignite business expansion.

Industries That Take Data Scientists and Machine Learning Experts

IT Services (27%)

BFS (21%)

Consulting (4%)

Manufacturing (0.4%)

Financial Services (1%)

Others (49%)

Programme Details

Duration

6 Months Live Online Session Timings

3 hours/week Saturday 12:15 PM - 3:15 PM

Programme Fee

INR 1,35,000 + GST

(GST will be charged at checkout)

Eligibility

Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma Holders (only 10+2+3) from a recognized university in any discipline as of June 30, 2024

About IITD

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is one of the 5 initial IITs established for training, research, and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as the College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963” and was renamed as “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi”. It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees. Since its inception, over 48000 have graduated from IIT Delhi in various disciplines including Engineering, Physical Sciences, Management, and Humanities & Social Sciences. Of these, nearly 5070 received PhD degrees. The rest obtained a Master’s Degree in Engineering, Sciences and Business Administration. These alumni today work as scientists, technologists, business managers, and entrepreneurs. There are several alumni who have moved away from their original disciplines and have taken to administrative services, active politics, or are with NGOs. In doing so, they have contributed significantly to the building of this nation, and to industrialisation around the world.

