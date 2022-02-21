IIT Gandhinagar PG admissions 2022-23: International students can apply

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Gandhinagar has invited applications from international students for postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is March 24.

IIT Gandhinagar offers the following courses: Master of Arts in Society and Culture, Ph.D. in Humanities and Social Sciences, Ph.D. and MSc degrees in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Cognitive Science.

Ph.D. and MTech degrees in Biological Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Earth System Science, Materials Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering are all available.

Direct link to apply

IIT admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of IIT Gandhinagar at iitgn.ac.in

On the homepage click on the admission tab

Click on the link that reads, ‘International Admission (Sem-I, 2022-23)’

Click on the 'apply' tab and then on the ‘International PG application’

Register and fill the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

